10 films nominated for Best Picture, Oscar night's biggest prize

The Oscars air live on Sunday, March 10 at 7 p.m. on 6abc.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The countdown to the Oscars on Sunday, March 10, is on and we're looking at the top 10 contenders for Hollywood's biggest prize: Best Picture.

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" leads the pack with 13 nominations. According to experts, it's favored to win Best Picture.

"Oppenheimer" also earned nods for Nolan's direction and acting nominations for Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt, among other nods.

The film grossed nearly $1 billion and contributed to a summer blockbuster moment known as "Barbenheimer."

READ MORE: Oscars 2024: Bradley Cooper's former teacher says he's a 'genuine guy'

Bradley Cooper remembered as 'genuine guy' by former teacher, hometown crowd

"Barbie" out-earned Oppenheimer at the box office. While it was technically the year's biggest hit, it trailed in nominations with eight.

"Barbie" is up for Best Picture, and Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera both earned acting nods. However, there were notable snubs for director Greta Gerwig and the film's star, Margot Robbie.

Yorgos Lanthimos' Frankenstein riff "Poor Things" earned 11 nods.

Martin Scorsese's Osage epic "Killers of the Flower Moon" is also up for 10 awards.

Adding to the list of the 10 films up for Best Picture is Jenkintown native Bradley Cooper's "Maestro."

He directed the film, co-wrote the screenplay and starred as composer Leonard Bernstein.

READ MORE: Oscars 2024: Temple University professors remember alum Da'Vine Joy Randolph as 'huge talent'

Oscars 2024: Temple University professors remember alum Da'Vine Joy Randolph as 'huge talent'

The French legal drama "Anatomy of a Fall" is also up for Best Picture, along with "American Fiction," a satire of Black stereotypes.

The quiet romance "Past Lives" earned a Best Picture nod, as did the historical drama "The Zone of Interest." It's about a family who moves into a new home right next to the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Last but not least, the heartfelt comedy "The Holdovers" is a big contender. It stars Mt. Airy's Da'Vine Joy Randolph, the favorite to win Best Supporting Actress.