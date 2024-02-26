Ryan Gosling to sing 'I'm Just Ken' at 96th Academy Awards, report says

Ryan Gosling isn't just heading to the Oscars as a nominee, reports say he'll also be there as a performer!

Sources tell Variety that the actor will officially sing "I'm Just Ken," one of two songs nominated from "Barbie." The other is "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas, which won the Grammy for best song written for visual media.

RELATED: No Ken without Barbie': Ryan Gosling speaks after Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Oscar shock

Earlier this month at the Oscars luncheon, "I'm Just Ken" writer and producer Mark Ronson asked ABC News' Chris Connelly to ask Gosling to perform at the Oscars, telling him, "I'm going to lobby him. Yeah, definitely. But any help that you could give me would be great."

The Academy isn't commenting on Monday's news.