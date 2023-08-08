Funeral services held in Philadelphia for dancer O'Shae Sibley

Siblely was a member of the Philadelphia Dance Company, also known as Philadanco!

NEW YORK (WPVI) -- Funeral services are happening today for O'Shae Sibley, a beloved dancer from Philadelphia who was killed in New York City in what's being charged as a hate crime.

Sibley, 28, was stabbed on July 29 around 11 p.m. at a gas station in Brooklyn.

In a video posted to Facebook, Sibley's friend Otis Pena said he and Sibley were among a group of friends that were voguing and dancing at the gas station while pumping gas when they were confronted by another group.

O'Shea Sibley

According to Pena, the group hurled homophobic slurs at Sibley's group. The confrontation then turned violent and Sibley was stabbed, Pena said.

Sibley was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Police say they are trying to move quickly to establish what happened and whether this was a bias crime.

A viewing was held this morning from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at The Met Philadelphia. A Celebration of Life followed at 11 a.m.

Sibley will be buried at Fernwood Cemetery in Lansdowne, Pennsylvania.

Philadanco! has also started a GoFundMe to help his family. Dancers from Philadanco! will perform at Sibley's funeral service.