Sports

Flyers' Oskar Lindblom returns to ice for Game 6 after cancer battle

By

Credit: Getty Images

Philadelphia Flyers LW Oskar Lindblom is taking the ice tonight in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.



Lindblom, 24, hasn't played since December 7, 2019 after he was diagnosed with cancer.

On July 2, the Flyers released video of Lindblom ringing the bell on the fifth floor of the Abramson Center at Pennsylvania Hospital and ending his cancer treatment.

"It feels awesome to be done," Lindblom said.

EMBED More News Videos

Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom rang the bell to signfiy the end of his cancer treatment.



On Thursday, Flyers captain Claude Giroux said Lindblom looked great in practice and is hoping Lindblom can help the team force a crucial Game 7 against the New York Islanders.

The winner of this series will face the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference Final.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnhl playoffsaction news sportsnhlcancerphiladelphia flyers
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado Watch for entire Philadelphia region until 10 p.m.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said this is 'the worst thing you can do'
AG issues stern warning to local pharmacy accused of price gouging
17 arrests made after protests against evictions near City Hall
Temple University to go virtual for rest of fall semester
Philly community holds meeting on anti-Asian hate, violence
'Jeopardy!' announces season premiere date, new role for Jennings
Show More
Police identify two 17-year-olds killed in quadruple shooting
After young mom killed in hit-and-run, community calls for change
A new $300 federal jobless benefit? Not likely for some
Wolf relaxes restrictions on fans in stands at school sports
Dump truck involved in fiery crash on I-295 in NJ
More TOP STORIES News