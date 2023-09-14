Philadelphia lawmakers vote to ban overdose prevention sites across the city

Those in favor of the sites say they are needed after 1,276 people died from overdoses in the city in 2021.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Lawmakers in Philadelphia have voted to ban overdose prevention sites in most of the city.

The bill will now head to Mayor Jim Kenney's desk.

Council members spoke out about the issue on Thursday before they voted, which was 13-1 in favor of the ban.

It's unclear if the mayor will veto the decision, as he has endorsed supervised drug consumption sites as a way to prevent overdose deaths.

Others say long-term care is the answer.