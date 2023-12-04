Small-scale study shows Ozempic could also help treat alcohol use disorder

The results are from a small scale study composed of 6 people who screened positive for alcohol use disorder. However, the results are pretty dramatic

New research shows that Ozempic, as well as other popular diabetes drugs that are also used for weight loss, may help curb alcohol addiction.

The results are from a small-scale study composed of just six people who screened positive for alcohol use disorder. However, the results are pretty dramatic.

The study found all the participants had a clinically significant decrease in symptoms while they were using semaglutide for weight loss. Semaglutide is the generic for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

The findings do need to be confirmed in randomized controlled trials.

So for now, experts say that if you have an alcohol use disorder, you should stick to the known treatment options.