Pa. couple playing cards attacked by man with meat cleaver

A late-night card game turned into a terrifying game of survival for a central Pennsylvania couple.Home surveillance video shows a masked man with a wooden pole and meat cleaver followed by a woman walking into the home in Littlestown.Aric Maczis says he was playing cards with his wife and a friend when the man showed up and hit him in the head with the cleaver.Maczis says the intruders then smashed everything in sight.Police believe it was a targeted attack."I don't want to sleep because I don't know who these people are. I'm worried about my family, myself. I'd like him to get caught and prosecuted," Maczis said.Authorities are looking at more video to help find the suspects.------