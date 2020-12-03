Nearly all Montgomery County hospitals 'at capacity,' county official says

"Almost every hospital is at capacity. There are two that aren't but the remainder are quite full, " said Arkoosh.
It's a similar scenario in medical centers across Pennsylvania where the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in a hospital is approaching a record 4,800.
Open beds and available staff are quickly dwindling. And unlike in the spring, medical staff from the National Guard or other states, aren't available to help.
"There's no one else to come. As you've seen on the national news, hospitals everywhere are having this problem," said Arkoosh.
Some hospitals, like those operated by Main Line Health, have had to occasionally divert new emergency patients since COVID-19 patients are filling their beds.
But Chief Medical Officer Doctor Jon Stallkamp with Main Line Health says the network has had time to prepare and collaborate and he is optimistic they can handle the expected winter surge if the public cooperates with social distancing guidelines.
"Please realize we are still in this pandemic. I know this has been going on for so long and people are getting tired and it's the holidays and we want to be with family and get together but we really can't right now," said Stallkamp.
Meanwhile, the White House Coronavirus Task Force has released its most urgent warning yet to state governors. The warning calls on people over 65 or those with significant health problems not to enter any public building where anyone is unmasked.
And while the warning is grim, there is a reason for hope.
A vaccine is potentially weeks away and Stallkamp said a higher percentage of his network's patients are recovering than when the pandemic began.
"Although we have more (patients in the hospital), they're not quite as sick. Our treatments have changed slightly for COVID so we don't have quite as many in the ICU as we did in the spring," said Stallkamp.
The White House Task Force's warning also emphasized those under 40 should assume they became infected during the Thanksgiving period if they gathered beyond their immediate household.
"You will not have symptoms; however you are dangerous to others and you must isolate away from anyone at increased risk for severe disease and get tested immediately," said Stallkamp.
The task force warning goes on to advise those over 65 who gathered with extended family over the recent holiday to be tested immediately if they develop any symptoms.