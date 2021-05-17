Pennsylvania officials increase indoor, outdoor gathering capacity

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10617187" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mayor Jim Kenney announced Tuesday afternoon that the City of Philadelphia will drop its "safer at home" restrictions put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic on June 11.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Open up those summer event guest lists, capacity limits are expanding once again in Pennsylvania.On Monday, gathering limits increased in Pennsylvania, with the exception of Philadelphia. Indoor event capacity was boosted to 50% and outdoor events can be held at 75% capacity.On Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, all COVID-related restrictions will lift in Pennsylvania, allowing retail, salons, bars and restaurants to operate at full capacity.In Philadelphia, June 11 marks the day all "Safer at Home" restrictions will be lifted except for mask wearing.Across the state, getting back to work is top of mind for both companies and employees. Local companies are now searching for the right fit to return staff to the workforce."They're giving staff members a chance to come in on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, or Tuesday, Thursday," said Ryan Rosenbaum, executive director of the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce. "Some are just going completely virtual, we have a lot of office space right now which is vacant."The new capacity limits mean a chance for expanded business for restaurants, bars, wedding venues and concert spaces. Though, not every venue will be making changes right away."I think there will naturally be a few months where everyone is caught in the crosshairs of a strange transition back to normal," said Chris Perella of Ardmore Music Hall.The changes in capacity will be phased in by September. This summer, they are running more intimate shows with 125 people - in a venue that can hold 600."Some people are chomping at the bit to go out and enjoy and have not a care in the world, but some other people appreciate some restrictions... so we're trying to walk that line as best we can," said Perella.