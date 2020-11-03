Joe Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware

Polls opened on a day when Pennsylvania recorded its highest single-day total of new coronavirus infections. The pandemic formed an Election Day backdrop that also included a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots.
Election officials cautioned the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.5 million votes cast ahead of time in the biggest test yet of the state's new mail-in voting law.
Biden will spend election night in his home state of Delaware, watching the results pour in with his family, his running mate and a small group of supporters
Joe Biden: Pres. Trump "thinks that he can decide who gets to vote. Well, guess what—the people are going to decide who gets to be president." https://t.co/GwwRl4EUb3 #ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/xwOYhcICCQ— ABC News (@ABC) November 3, 2020
He made his final pitch to voters in Pennsylvania- stopping in Scranton- where he grew up- before heading to Philadelphia.
Democrats narrowly lost Pennsylvania in 2016 and with 20 electoral votes up for grabs, it could decide this election.
Senator Kamala Harris is also making the rounds in Detroit, another battleground state before joining her running mate in Wilmington Tuesday night.
Outside the Chase Center the stage is set up a little differently from the layout during the DNC in the Summer. At some point this evening @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris will address the nation from this stage. @6abc pic.twitter.com/yhocInlYJl— Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 3, 2020
Biden's campaign has been tight-lipped about what exactly he will do once the results start coming in, but we do know he will address the nation at some point.