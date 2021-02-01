Pa. Gov. Wolf urges motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as winter storm worsens

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=1724239" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> According to AccuWeather, there's a scientific reason behind this tranquil silence.

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel as a nor'easter continues to dump snow across the region."As this winter storm continues, the best plan of action is to stay home," Gov. Wolf said. "If you are required to travel, have all the proper safety precautions in place and stay alert for rapidly changing conditions."Wolf is also encouraging employers to offer telework options if possible on Monday.Roughly 1 to 4 inches of snow has already fallen across the commonwealth Sunday night. A coastal low moving up the coast will help fuel a heavy band of snow to parts of the region. The AccuWeather team says the heaviest snow will fall after 10 a.m. Monday.Speeds will be reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways, according to PennDOT:- Interstates 76, 95, 295, 476, 676- U.S. Routes 1, 30, 202, 422- State Routes 63, 100 Spur and 309PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.