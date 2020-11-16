NWS determining if tornado touched down in Maxatawny Township, Pennsylvania

MAXATAWNY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials from the National Weather Service were on the scene Monday in eastern Berks County, Pennsylvania checking out the heavy damage from severe weather in and around Maxatawny Township."We can take that and put it together with the radar data that we have back at our office and determine whether or not it was straight-line winds or a tornado," said NWS Meteorologist Alex Staarmann.Either way, people from across this community were out Monday picking up the pieces after intense weather ripped through this region Sunday night.Several local farms endured some of the heaviest damage.Kyle Henninger, owner of Henninger Farm in nearby Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County, says he was actually on his way to help his neighbor whose property was also damaged before realizing part of his barn was missing."I looked up and I could see a hole in the roof and, I mean, even that edge of the gable there blew over. It's still laying in the garden over there on the other side of the farm and I have eight doors that are literally smashed in."The trail of destruction also includes clipped trees, toppled walls, and debris as far as the eye can see.Weather officials say this is a prime example of nature's potential power regardless of whether this is the result of a tornado or straight-line winds."It's not always just about the wind speed, estimated wind speed, because straight-line wind damage can, and sometimes does, cause much greater damage than a weak brief tornado can," said Staarmann.The top recorded wind gust Sunday night in Berks County was 63 mph.Hundreds of homes and businesses in that region remain without power. Fortunately, no serious injuries have been reported.