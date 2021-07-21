severe weather

Severe storms bring large hail, damaging winds to Philadelphia region

More than 60,000 residents were without power during the height of the storm.
By
Thousands without power after hailstorm, strong winds hit region

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A line of severe storms on Wednesday afternoon uprooted trees, dropped large hail and left thousands of Delaware Valley residents in the dark.

Some of the worst damage was found in East Norriton, Montgomery County, in the parking lot of a Weis grocery store.

Construction material from the building going up next to the Weis grocery store located on West Germantown Pike was scattered everywhere.

Action News spoke with Gabriel Chiodo, who happened to be in the parking lot when the storm blew through. He says he had to pull behind a wall for protection until things passed.

Since he was already in his street sweeper, he spent the afternoon helping to clean things up.

Action News viewers captured images of uprooted trees in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.



It was a similar sight over in Ambler, where the storm uprooted a massive tree on Ridings Way off Butler Pike.



Over in Glenside, Chris and Hope Napierkowski captured this video of massive hail in their yard.

Chris and Hope Napierkowsk captured this video of massive hail after severe weather in Glenside, Pa.



In Whitemarsh Township, a tree fell onto a car at Sheaff Lane and East Skippack Pike.

The storm also flooded a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike that passes through Fort Washington.

And South Jersey wasn't spared by the storm. Action News viewer Danielle Oliveri captured these images of hail in Gloucester County, NJ.


More than 60,000 residents were without power during the height of the storm.

No injuries have been reported due to the severe weather.

You can share any videos and images of the storm with Action News by uploading them HERE.

