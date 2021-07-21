Severe storms bring large hail, damaging winds to Philadelphia region

Some of the worst damage was found in East Norriton, Montgomery County, in the parking lot of a Weis grocery store.
Construction material from the building going up next to the Weis grocery store located on West Germantown Pike was scattered everywhere.
Action News spoke with Gabriel Chiodo, who happened to be in the parking lot when the storm blew through. He says he had to pull behind a wall for protection until things passed.
Since he was already in his street sweeper, he spent the afternoon helping to clean things up.
Action News viewers captured images of uprooted trees in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.
Pictures sent to me from a viewer in Blue Bell after the storm https://t.co/hp8qaLGxuL pic.twitter.com/1bU8WHchFo— Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) July 21, 2021
It was a similar sight over in Ambler, where the storm uprooted a massive tree on Ridings Way off Butler Pike.
@6abc Tremendous wind and hail damage in Ambler Pa pic.twitter.com/gbYxuSNSJk— Gaspasser (@evanweiss209) July 21, 2021
Over in Glenside, Chris and Hope Napierkowski captured this video of massive hail in their yard.
In Whitemarsh Township, a tree fell onto a car at Sheaff Lane and East Skippack Pike.
The storm also flooded a portion of the Pennsylvania Turnpike that passes through Fort Washington.
And South Jersey wasn't spared by the storm. Action News viewer Danielle Oliveri captured these images of hail in Gloucester County, NJ.
More than 60,000 residents were without power during the height of the storm.
No injuries have been reported due to the severe weather.
