Bucks County residents hunkered down during storm: 'It sounded like a bomb went off'

This tornado was confirmed by the debris field on radar; it was one of at least four possible locations that saw tornadoes in the afternoon to the evening hours.
The storm blew through the Bensalem and New Hope areas of Bucks County on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
That same line of thunderstorms crossed over into Hopewell Township and Trenton in Mercer County. Witnesses reported seeing a large tornado on the ground.
The path of destruction left behind uprooted trees, parts of homes and businesses ripped off.
Matt Maximuck, who owns a 100-acre farm in Buckingham, says the storm sounded like a freight train.
"It blew the roof off my barn and as you can see, shattered the glass windows on my greenhouses. It was a mess," said Maximuck.
In nearby Plumstead, a giant 50 to 60-foot tree came crashing down in a garage as a frightened homeowner sat nearby.
"It sounded like a bomb went off, things were hitting the house. It was very scary," said Virgina Sodi.
The sound of chainsaws could be heard all through the area as people tried to cut pathways through the debris. Crews were also hard at work to restore power to the customers.
"We were down in the basement as it blew through here. There was a lot of wind bringing down all sorts of stuff. If you go down the road, you can see a straight line of trees that were brought down and power lines," said Dave Bloom of Buckingham.
There are multiple road closures in effect until further notice. The current list includes a complete closure of Street Road from Richlieu Road to Trevose Road; Old Lincoln Highway from Route 1 to Bristol Road; the area of Linconia Park has also been closed to all traffic.
The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Neshaminy High School for anyone who needs it.
A possible tornado also struck Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County. Two other tornado locations were confirmed by the debris field on radar: Bensalem/Trevose area and Waretown/Barnegat Light area.
Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers explains, typically, tornadoes in our area are not on the ground long enough to collect enough debris that they can be spotted on radar. However, three such tornadoes occurred on Thursday.
The National Weather Service will be on the scene across the Philadelphia region Friday to survey damage from the storm.