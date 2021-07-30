Severe storm causes widespread damage in Lehigh County, Pa.

A possible tornado moved through Weisenberg Township, Lehigh County.
This is one of four possible tornado locations. Three other tornadoes have been confirmed in the Delaware Valley from the debris field: New Hope to Trenton, Bensalem/Trevose area and Waretown/Barnegat Light area.
Action News Meteorologist Karen Rogers explains, typically, tornadoes in our area are not on the ground long enough to collect enough debris that they can be spotted on radar. However, three such tornadoes occurred on Thursday. The possible tornado in Weisenberg Township was not confirmed by radar.
On the 4300 block of Golden Key Road, heavy equipment was used to help lift the toppled trees off a minivan. The end result was a smashed windshield, but officials say the driver was OK.
Jim Stanley, who lives next door, says his kids' playset was toppled over and snapped. His trampoline, which was originally in the backyard, wound up in the front yard.
His neighbor's barn roof was also partially torn off.
"The power kicked out and we (saw) everything flying around. It tore everything up," said Stanley.
About 30 minutes away, at the Slatington Airport, owner Roger Sell says something nasty came through.
"We got about 30 some airplanes here and hangers and stuff. The one that was tied down didn't fair too well," said Sell.
The storm was so strong it lifted a plane off the ground. It eventually came crashing down in the field next to the runway. Part of its landing gear broke off, but no injuries were reported.
At the Northern Lehigh High School, the baseball field dugout roof will need to be replaced. The storm also ripped up several trees on the property as well.
The National Weather Service will be on the scene Friday to survey the damage.