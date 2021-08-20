art

'Paint a Hydrant' project brightens streets in one local borough

The project's goal is to showcase the talent among their community and to beautify their streets.
By Todd Haas
EMBED <>More Videos

'Paint a Hydrant' project brightens streets in one local borough

EMMANUS BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bright colors and beautiful designs line the streets of one local borough.

The Emmaus Community Arts Program, along with the local fire company, commissioned the painting of old rusty fire hydrants in Emmaus Borough, Lehigh County.

The project, "Paint a Hydrant" started just 3 years ago.

The goal is to showcase the talent among their community and to beautify their streets.

Along with the hydrant program, they decided to create a mural in which the community could take turns painting it.

"If you look at my art and it brings a smile to your face, it makes you think of a moment in time, that's my goal as an artist," says Tara M. Santoro.

The hydrant painting can be done by anyone around the community with prior approval from the borough.

They have painted about 50 hydrants so far, but still have hundreds to go and are constantly looking for volunteers to help out with painting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslehigh countyartcommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ART
Step into the colorful world of the Mosaic Tile House
Van Gogh art exhibit location announced amid postponement complaints
Ticket holders frustrated over postponement of Philly art exhibit
Philly couple goes viral with Eagles stop-motion animation
TOP STORIES
Newlywed in a coma after brutal beating in Queen Village: Police
Biden's pledge to Americans in Kabul: 'We will get you home'
Pilot killed in small plane crash at Pa. airport
Philadelphia, NJ expected to mandate vaccines for school workers
Teen playing basketball with brother at playground dies from gunshots
School will pay parents to drive their kids to class - $700 per child
GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk
Show More
Melissa Joan Hart, fully vaccinated, gets breakthrough COVID infection
TS Henri could bring rip currents, some rain to Jersey shore
Man who claimed to have bomb near US Capitol held in jail
Egg donor, biological daughter connect using DNA kit
16-year-old lifeguard in a coma after injury in Cape May, NJ
More TOP STORIES News