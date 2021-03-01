PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Growing up with a disability is something Comedian Pamela Rae Schuller not only came to terms to with, she's now sharing her story on her terms.
Her shows aim to remind people to be more inclusive and kind through the most powerful medium she knows: laughter.
Thursday, March 4th she's performing exclusively and virtually for a Philadelphia audience.
She knows that laughter breaks down barriers.
"At some point in my life, I realized we've all got something," said Schuller. "I happen to bark. I grew up with a severe case of Tourette's, and not even just a little bit. I lost control over my entire body and the noises that I made. I was out of school for years because of broken bones from Tourette's."
Schuller went on to become an internationally known disability and mental health advocate and comedian.
Her show is sponsored by the Jewish Family and Children's Services of Greater Philadelphia.
Schuller embraces and loves what makes her difference and challenges her audiences to do the same.
"I laugh every day," she said. "I mean, Tourette's is funny, it can be really funny. You don't have to laugh at it if you don't want to, but for me, it was a great coping mechanism. I still find humor every day."
Schuller also hopes this will help people feel more comfortable talking to people with disabilities and asking questions.
Her show is this Thursday, March 4th, via Zoom.
Click here for details.
Comedian's show uniting people with disabilities through kindness, laughter
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News