Parents of 2-month-old girl face charges after daughter's 2018 death

EMBED </>More Videos

Father charged with murder after baby daughter dies

By
HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) --
A Texas man has been charged with murder after his baby daughter suffered multiple fractures throughout her body shortly before her death last June.

Dylan Daugherty, 23, is accused of causing the injuries that led to the death of 2-month-old Brooklyn Daugherty. Aerial Spivey, 26, her mother, is charged with felony injury to a child by omission for failing to protect her.

Medical examiners ruled the girl's death as a homicide caused by blunt force injuries. Findings further stated the little girl had suffered from a fractured skull, more than 60 fractures to her ribs, a broken right arm, a broken right leg, a broken pelvis, internal injuries and spiral fractures of the arms and legs.

Coroners estimated the child had three traumatic episodes involving the injuries, based on healing rates.

Documents stated on June 5, 2018, the child's parents woke up at their apartment on Bay Area Boulevard to find the baby unresponsive. As they were taking her to the hospital, a nurse passing by told them she was already dead. Paramedics later confirmed the infant's passing. It's unclear when the baby died.

According to investigators, Spivey, who is a parent of three other children, told them she thought the baby was sleeping more than she should have. She also could not explain bruises found on the child.

CPS said Spivey's other children are with their biological father. The agency was involved with Spivey previously, but due to confidentiality, it couldn't release details.

Wednesday night, both the father and mother were in jail.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathchild neglectchildren injuriesdeath investigationparents chargedHouston
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman stabbed in head inside Lincoln High School
Student charged with attempted murder in Havertown shooting
Philly man hopes to send friend battling cancer to WrestleMania
Amazon cancels plans for New York City campus
3-foot alligator found in home during drug search
Jussie Smollett attack: Police questioning 2 persons of interest
Leap by Joel Embiid startles Oscar nominee Regina King
VALENTINE LOVE BIRDS: Temple's Stella is now a married owl!
Show More
Sports apparel store forced to close after Nike boycott
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
Philadelphia Zoo brings back iconic Zoo Key
Claude Giroux, wife: We're having a baby
Camden County police officer strikes and kills teenage girl
More News