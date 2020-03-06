fashion

Fashion Friday: Jennifer Lopez, Elle Fanning break out their power suits

By Roshumba Williams
This week many celebrities delivered knockout looks with an array of power suits, so fashion expert Roshumba Williams is listing off her top seven favorite looks.

Céline Dion made a statement as she strolled through New York in a bold Moncler Richard Quinn ensemble. The matching coat and tights were embellished with a graphic floral print in hues of white, black and blue.


For her appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," Elle Fanning looked sophisticated in a black pantsuit. The "Maleficent" actress modernized the look with a plunging neckline and layered bohemian necklaces.

During Paris fashion week, Bella Hadid rocked an old-school look in a Prohibition-era pinstripe vest with matching slacks. The supermodel finished off the look with a maroon tie, pearl accents and a "Dilara" monogrammed belt.

Kanye West also made it out to the City of Lights to host his Sunday Service. Kim Kardashian supported her husband and made Williams' top fashion list with her latex, butterscotch Balmain bodysuit and blazer.

Matthew McConaughey donned a three-piece plaid suit at a HistoryTalks "Leadership & Legacy" event at Carnegie Hall in New York, where he spoke about how his acting roles have shaped his life.

In Los Angeles, dynamic duo Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez inspired the crowd during the Oprah 2020 Vision Your Life in Focus Tour. Lopez glowed in a marigold pantsuit which featured a draped neckline and side sash. Meanwhile, Oprah shimmered in a gray suit and silver metallic sneakers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebritykim kardashiankanye westred carpet fashionparistelevisionhollywoodfashion showfashion
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
FASHION
Face mask fashion during and after coronavirus.
Berwyn milliner turns annual fashion contest into virtual affair
How to shape up your eyebrows at home
How to add colorful, cool and quirky face masks to your 2020 wardrobe
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News