Police: Multiple people shot at Park City Mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Park City Mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania is closed Sunday afternoon due to a shooting investigation.

Police confirm to Action News that multiple people inside the mall were shot.

There was no immediate word on how many victims were struck by gunfire, but all the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, said police.

A video shared on social media appears to capture gunfire inside the mall as shoppers run to safety. Other videos show emergency crews rushing to the mall's entrance located at 142 Park City Center.

An employee who works at the mall told ABC affiliate WHTM that workers hid in a backroom before they were able to evacuate safely.

Police tell Action News that there are multiple people in custody at this time.

"There is no immediate threat or danger to the public at this time," the Lancaster Bureau of Police said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

The mall will remain closed until Monday.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

