shooting

Police: Fight led to shooting inside Park City Center mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

According to Lancaster City police, several males were arguing inside the mall when multiple shots were fired.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Gunman shoots 4 people inside Lancaster, Pa. mall: Police

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police said Monday that a fight between two male suspects is what led to a shooting that injured four people at a Lancaster, Pennsylvania mall on Sunday afternoon.

Lancaster police said the gunfire at the Park City Center was reported just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, the initial fight began between two people who knew each other. At least one of the suspects had a gun, and a struggle began to get a hold of the weapon, police said. Other people joined the fight, too.

According to police, the armed suspect, who has been identified as a 16-year old from Lancaster, shot one of the people involved in the fight. A second gunshot was also fired.

A bystander, armed with their own legally possessed gun, heard the gunshots and fired their weapon, hitting one of the suspects, police said.

RELATED: Gunman shoots 4 people inside Park City Center mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania
EMBED More News Videos

Video captures emergency response after a reported shooting at Park City Center mall in Lancaster.



The fight ended and the bystander waited for police to arrive.

The original armed suspect, who was injured in the shooting, was in the hospital in police custody. Police said the suspect is awaiting formal charges.

Two of the other males who were involved in the fight also suffered gunshot injuries. A female who was walking through the mall with her family was struck in the arm when the first shots were fired, police said. All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police said they believe a total of six gunshots were fired during the incident.

The District Attorney is currently working to determine if the actions of the bystander were lawful and justified. Charges have not been filed against this person.

The mall reopened to customers on Monday.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call police at 717-735-3301.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvanialancaster citymallshootingpolice
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Shooting investigation underway near Philadelphia high school
Gunman shoots 4 people inside Lancaster, Pa. mall: Police
Young man shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware
2 injured after shooting leads to car crash in North Philly
TOP STORIES
Shooting investigation underway near Philadelphia high school
Colin Powell dead at 84 from COVID-19 complications
Philly resident voices concerns after ATV riders fill city streets
Mom delivers 14 lb. baby after suffering 19 miscarriages
'You are not alone:' Lane Johnson issues message on mental health
Man behind controversial Trump Russia dossier speaks out
Eagles superfan Giovanni reunited with Wentz in Indy
Show More
US and Haiti seek release of 17 abducted by gang, including 5 kids
Trial postponed for man accused of shooting 6 Philly police officers
Group protests in front of billboard calling for resignation
Luke Bryan to host CMA Awards on ABC
NJ vaccine mandate for school staff, state workers | What to know
More TOP STORIES News