Berks County 13-year-old among few kids in nation to reach final round of Jr. NBA Skills Challenge

Berks County 13-year-old among 1 of 3 kids nationally to reach final round of NBA challenge

Next month, the teen will compete for the championship and a chance to attend the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

Imagine barely being a teenager but having the skills of a professional NBA player.

It may sound outrageous, but one Berks County basketball-crazed boy is close to hitting it big time.

His name is Parker Hoch-Wienczek, and he has skills that impress.

"I love the game of basketball, the competition, the teammates, the coaches, everything," he said.

The 13-year-old from Oley, Pennsylvania, is a seventh-grader who plays for Pro Skills Philly. He's ready to show off his skills to thousands of basketball fans.

He's one of three kids in his age group in the entire country to reach the final round of the Jr. NBA Skills Challenge.

"If you get first place across the country, you get to go to the Finals in New York, and you get to go to the NBA Draft, and I made it," he said.

Next month, Hoch-Wienczek will compete for the championship and a chance to attend the NBA Draft in Brooklyn.

"I've been a college coach for 12 years, done some AAU stuff for four or five (years), and he's one of the hardest workers I've ever been able to coach. So I'm super proud of him," said Jeff Vangorder, director of Pro Skills Basketball Philadelphia.

Of course, when he's at the draft, it'll be easy for Hoch-Wienczek to envision his future in the NBA. However, it's always smart to have a backup plan.

What's his Plan B? Breakdancing!

"I have seen Parker breakdance," said his coach. "I think he needs to breakdance for your guys out there today. His breakdancing may be better than his dribbling, that's the rumor on the street."

"My mom owns a dance studio called Aftershock, and I take breakdancing there. I feel like it helps me with my footwork and agility," said Hoch-Wienczek.

Someday, he'll breakdance and dribble his way to his dream destination.

"I just love basketball, I want to keep playing and make the NBA when I grow up," he said.