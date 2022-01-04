Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside, Philly police say

Pictured: A vehicle involved in a carjacking and shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia on January 3, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say two suspects were shot by a Lyft driver during an attempted carjacking in the Parkside section.It happened around 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of N. 40th Street.Police say the 38-year-old Lyft driver was rear-ended by another vehicle twice.As he got out of his car, police say one of the suspects - who was armed with a shotgun - got in the victim's 2011 Infiniti.But as he drove off, the Lyft driver - who police say has a valid permit to carry - fired his gun at the carjacker.The second suspect tried to hit the Lyft driver with his vehicle, and the Lyft driver fired again.The carjacker was located in the victim's vehicle in the 4200 block of Parkside Avenue suffering a gunshot wound to the chest.He was taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.The second suspect was located in the 4300 block of Lancaster Avenue in a Honda Accord with a gunshot wound to his right side.He was also reported to be in critical condition.The victim was not hurt during this incident, police say.Both suspects are under arrest. Their names have not been released.