2 men arrested, charged in attack on Lyft driver in Philly's Parkside section

Pictured: A vehicle involved in a carjacking and shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia on January 3, 2022.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men have been arrested and federally charged in connection with an attack on a Lyft driver in Philadelphia's Parkside section earlier this year.Alex Fernandez-Pena, 32, and Juan Jose Rodriguez, 20, both of Philadelphia, were charged with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. on January 3 in the 1100 block of N. 40th Street.Police say the incident began when the 38-year-old Lyft driver was rear-ended by another vehicle twice.After the Lyft driver exited his vehicle, Fernandez-Pena allegedly pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at the driver and then drove off with the Lyft vehicle after its passenger escaped through a rear door.But as he drove off, the Lyft driver - who police say has a valid permit to carry - fired his gun at Fernandez-PenaInvestigators said Rodriguez tried to hit the Lyft driver with his vehicle, and the Lyft driver fired again.Philadelphia police officers subsequently captured both defendants nearby. .The victim was not hurt during this incident, police say.Fernandez-Pena and Rodriguez were taken into federal custody and will make their initial appearances on Friday.