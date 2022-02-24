carjacking

2 men arrested, charged in attack on Lyft driver in Philly's Parkside section

Police say the Lyft driver, who has a valid permit to carry, fired his gun at the suspects, wounding both of them.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men have been arrested and federally charged in connection with an attack on a Lyft driver in Philadelphia's Parkside section earlier this year.

Alex Fernandez-Pena, 32, and Juan Jose Rodriguez, 20, both of Philadelphia, were charged with carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, according to United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

The attack happened around 2:40 p.m. on January 3 in the 1100 block of N. 40th Street.

Police say the incident began when the 38-year-old Lyft driver was rear-ended by another vehicle twice.

After the Lyft driver exited his vehicle, Fernandez-Pena allegedly pointed a 12-gauge shotgun at the driver and then drove off with the Lyft vehicle after its passenger escaped through a rear door.

Pictured: A vehicle involved in a carjacking and shooting in the Parkside section of Philadelphia on January 3, 2022.



But as he drove off, the Lyft driver - who police say has a valid permit to carry - fired his gun at Fernandez-Pena

Investigators said Rodriguez tried to hit the Lyft driver with his vehicle, and the Lyft driver fired again.

Philadelphia police officers subsequently captured both defendants nearby. .

The victim was not hurt during this incident, police say.

Fernandez-Pena and Rodriguez were taken into federal custody and will make their initial appearances on Friday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
parkside (philadelphia)philadelphiagun violenceshootingphiladelphia policecarjacking
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Suspected carjacking ringleader charged with 2 murders
Arrest made in killing of man leaving his mother's NE Philly home
Police search for suspect in West Philly carjacking
New video shows suspect wanted for robbery, theft of FedEx truck
TOP STORIES
Small plane crashes near homes in Bucks County
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in 'brutal act of war'
Philly police investigate abduction of woman along North Broad Street
AccuWeather: Icy Period for NW Suburbs
Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant: Ukrainian official
3 ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd's civil rights
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Show More
Harden's debut ushers in a new era, renewed title hopes for Sixers
Sister of Lincoln University student charged in deadly dorm stabbing
Stocks tumble; oil, wheat prices soar after Ukraine attack
Search for missing boy last seen with father at Philly police station
Soldiers 'taking over the school': Lehigh grad updates from Ukraine
More TOP STORIES News