A fire erupted inside a home in Philadelphia’s Parkside section on Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the second floor of the home.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire erupted inside a home in Philadelphia's Parkside section on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:45 a.m. on the 5100 block of W. Stiles Street.

Firefighters arrived to find flames shooting from the second floor of the two-story home.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Rescuers say a search of the home was complicated by what they called heavy hoarding conditions.

So far there have been no reports of any injuries.