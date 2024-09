3 construction workers injured after partial building collapse in Wilmington, Delaware

Three construction workers were injured Friday after a partial collapse at an apartment building that is under construction in Wilmington, Delaware.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- Three construction workers were injured Friday after a partial building collapse in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened at a building that is under construction at 4th and Orange streets.

Fire officials say part of the second floor collapsed as workers were pouring concrete.

Investigators say two workers got out on their own.

Firefighters rescued a third worker from inside the building.

They were all taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.