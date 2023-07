Police said a contractor working on repairs at an apartment building fell from a ladder and landed in front of the building.

Construction worker dies after falling from ladder in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Wilmington, Delaware are investigating after a construction worker fell to his death on Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of West 14th Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police said a contractor working on repairs at an apartment building fell from a ladder and landed in front of the building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has not yet been identified, officers said.