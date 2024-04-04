Parts of Bristol, Bucks County flooded after Delaware River spills over its banks

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- People across the region are dealing with the aftermath of the heavy rain that has drenched the area over the past few days.

Chopper 6 was over Bristol, Bucks County on Thursday where cars and trucks could be seen in a flooded parking lot.

It's in the area of Basin Street.

The water, which came over the banks of the Delaware River, had even reached some nearby buildings.

Some people could be seen driving through the high water in an effort to get their vehicles out.

Chopper 6 over flooded portion of Bristol, Bucks County

We met Denise Mitchell doing clean up. Her business, Hops and Hardware Distillery, had water come through the doors.

"It got into the business. We do have sandbags. We have cemented in areas. We cemented in last week, but water finds a way on the river, unfortunately," she said.

She's been through this before, so she keeps a close eye on the river and the tide charts.

"We've had some pretty bad damage in the past. We've had to replace equipment and drywall and things like that, but it's okay today - just a lot of muscle work. Good thing we have cement floors," she said.

It really was a perfect storm: high tide Thursday morning, torrential rains and high winds all came together this morning to create this flood.

Bristol Emergency Management Coordinator Merle Winslow says this flooding is becoming more common.

"It's a normal thing anymore. It's getting worse. This is the most flooding that we've had in years that I can remember," he said.

Over the past several days, nearly a month's worth of rain has fallen in the region. Many locations are now at or over 2.5" since early Monday morning.

The severe weather on Wednesday also claimed two lives.

One person in Montgomery County and another in Delaware County were killed when trees fell on their cars.

Get the latest AccuWeather forecast at: 6abc.com/weather/