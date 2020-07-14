Passenger in a car waiting at a light on the Roosevelt Boulevard shot to death; driver crashes into pole

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A driver crashed into a pole after a passenger in his car was fatally shot while they were riding on the Roosevelt Boulevard Monday night, police said.It happened around 11:25 p.m. near 5th Street and Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia.Police said the car was stopped at a red light when someone walked up and opened fire.The driver drove about 100 feet before striking a pole.Officials said the 25-year-old passenger was shot multiple times. The driver suffered an injured arm.The passenger was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.Police are interviewing the driver.So far there is no motive for the shooting. There have been no arrests.