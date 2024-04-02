Good Samaritan stabbed on PATCO platform in Center City after intervening in fight; suspect arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is in custody after police said he stabbed a man on a PATCO platform in Center City Philadelphia.

Just before 6 p.m., police and the Delaware River Port Authority responded to the concourse level at 8th & Market Street Station for reports of a stabbing.

At the scene, officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition, according to police.

Investigators say the victim was a good Samaritan who intervened in a physical altercation between the suspect, Aracadio Mercado, 35, and a 43-year-old woman.

Aracadio Mercado

Police said Mercado stabbed the man in the left side of the head and in the chest before he fled the scene. The woman, who had been punched in the face, was transported to a hospital for evaluation. She was also placed in stable condition.

At about 8:20 p.m., police said Mercado was stopped and arrested at Kensington and Allegheny avenues. A knife was recovered.

Mercado is charged with aggravated assault and other related crimes.

The PATCO stabbing comes on the heels of an unrelated fatal stabbing on SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line Somerset Station. Police say a person was detained in that case.

