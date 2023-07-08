PATCO train schedules change as 8-week rail replacement project begins

If you use PATCO, be sure to check your train's departure time closely.

Beginning on Saturday, PATCO will adjust its train departure times, officials say.

The change is due to an eight-week rail replacement project.

Officials said the $6 million project involves replacing nearly three miles of rail and other track material between the Ferry Avenue and Broadway Stations.

PATCO is accelerating the project during the summer months when ridership is typically low.

"During the summertime, PATCO typically has fewer riders between July 4th and Labor Day," said John D. Rink, the PATCO general manager. "To minimize the impact on our customers, we have explored different options and the revised timeframe seems to be the best choice for completing this important infrastructure project."

With the new schedule, the weekday morning and evening rush hour trains will now leave every 12 minutes rather than every seven.

During the daytime on weekdays, trains will depart every 22 minutes rather than 15.

On Saturdays, trains will also depart every 22 minutes rather than 20, and Sunday schedules will remain the same.

