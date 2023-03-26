WATCH LIVE

New PATCO schedule goes into effect over the weekend

Sunday, March 26, 2023 12:20AM
Attention, PATCO riders!

A new schedule went into effect on Saturday for PATCO lines.

Officials say more trains have been added to the schedule, specifically during the morning and evening rush hours.

The complete, new schedule is available online.

