New PATCO schedule goes into effect over the weekend

Attention, PATCO riders!
A new schedule went into effect on Saturday for PATCO lines.
Officials say more trains have been added to the schedule, specifically during the morning and evening rush hours.
The complete, new schedule is available online.
The complete, new schedule is available online.
