24-year-old man electrocuted after falling onto PATCO tracks at Center City station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after falling onto the tracks at a PATCO station in Center City and being electrocuted, officials say.

It happened at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday at the 8th & Market Street Station.

According to the Delaware River Port Authority, the 24-year-old man fell onto the tracks and came in contact with the electrified third rail.

He was removed from the track area and taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

The DRPA says the incident remains under investigation.