EDDYSTONE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A vigil is being held on Sunday night for a Delaware County woman who was struck and killed by an Amtrak train.

The vigil will be held in Eddystone, where the woman lived and where the fatal crash took place on Friday night.

Officials say Patrice Conrey was trespassing on the tracks when she was hit.

The train was traveling from New York to Washington, D.C.

No passengers on board were injured.