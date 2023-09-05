New Jersey business owner used drone to drop dye into nearby pools: Police

NJ business owner used drone to drop dye into nearby pools: Police

Patrick Spina IV was arrested at his business on East White Horse Pike in Galloway Township.

ABSECON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A business owner from Absecon, New Jersey is facing criminal mischief charges after allegedly using a drone to drop green dye into neighborhood pools.

Patrick Spina IV, 45, was arrested on Friday at Comfort Solutions Heating and Cooling on East White Horse Pike in Galloway Township.

Absecon police say the investigation began on August 13 when a homeowner on Upland Avenue reported a drone that had dropped a substance into their pool, turning it "an alarming shade of green."

Police say similar incidents were reported from various locations, including the Quality Inn in Galloway Township where the concrete pool base was damaged.

Investigators tracked the drone's path from the Quality Inn back to Spina's business, police say, where he was arrested.

The liquid dropped from the drone turned out to be sea dye, commonly used by boaters and the military to increase visibility during water rescues.

The Absecon Police Dept. says the investigation into these incidents involved several agencies, including the FAA, New Jersey State Police, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office and Galloway Twp. Police.