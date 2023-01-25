3 persons of interest in custody following murder at Philadelphia gas station

A 66-year-old employee identified as Patro Siboram was shot and killed.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three persons of interest are now in custody in connection with the deadly shooting at a Philadelphia gas station.

It happened on January 17 at the Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue in the city's Tacony section.

Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.

A 66-year-old employee identified as Patro Siboram was shot and killed.

On Wednesday, police confirmed three persons of interest were taken into custody, but they have not been identified.

Siboram leaves behind a wife and son.

The manager of the Exxon gas station says they are adding security gates and will be implementing window service only during certain hours following the killing.

