Man, woman plead guilty for roles in deadly shooting outside Pat's King of Steaks

Paul Burkert pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter for the shooting of David Padro Jr., according to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office. Jamie Frick pleaded guilty to simple assault and other charges.

The family of 22-year-old David Padro Jr., who was shot and killed in South Philadelphia, spoke out Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people have been convicted for their roles in the deadly shooting of a man outside Pat's King of Steaks in July 2021.

Paul Burkert

Jamie Frick pleaded guilty to simple assault and other charges connected to the fight.

Padro Jr. was at Pat's King of Steaks on July 22, 2021, when he got into an argument about a parking space, officials say. That altercation ultimately led to the 22-year-old's death.

Amber McShane, Padro Jr.'s girlfriend, was with him at Pat's for a cheesesteak when he was fatally wounded.

She previously told Action News Padro Jr. got into a petty argument with Burkert. The argument later escalated into a fight.

She says Burkert pulled a gun and fired a fatal shot into Padro's back.

Police say witnesses at the restaurant told them Burkert got into a van with a female driver and gave a detailed description of him, the van, and its tag number.

A few minutes later, authorities say a man matching the description of the shooter showed up in Center City at the corner of 5th and Market streets.

That man was later confirmed to be Burkert, officials say.

He turned himself in and has been charged with murder in this incident.

Burkert and Frick will be sentenced in June.