11-year-old boy saves entire family from devastating fire in Bridgeport

BIRDGEPORT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Mary Pierce returned to her family home of 51 years Friday morning after it was destroyed by a large fire.

What's left of the house is a heartbreaking sight, but Pierce says there is so much to be thankful for.

"The fact that he's autistic and did exactly what he was told to do, and never lost his cool," she said.

Pierce says Hobble deserves all the credit for saving her, his mother, and his disabled uncle the night of the fire.

The fire erupted from their home on the 200 block of Holstein Street in Bridgeport around 9:30 p.m. on Monday.

Everyone was fast asleep as the flames spread throughout the home.

Hobble woke up just in time to spot the fire and quickly sprinted into action.

"My grandson came in the room, screaming, 'There's a fire on the third floor, you have to leave,'" recalled Pierce.

Running from the third floor to the first, Hobble bravely alerted everyone of the fire. He even helped his grandmother get out.

"He drug me, my hand, and drug me into the front," said Pierce.

At such a young age, Hobble's quick thinking is getting much deserved praise.

"My mommy was proud of me, everybody was proud of me," says Hobble. "They're saying 'Paulie was a hero.' I always wanted to be a hero."

Days after the fire, you can see just how devastating it was. The aftermath only proves that without Hobble, the situation could have been much worse.

Hobble's mother was taken to the hospital after the incident for burns on her face. She was the only one injured in the blaze.

The house is a total loss, officials say. The home next door also has significant damage.

Officials are still investigating what caused the fire.