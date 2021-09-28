farming

200-year-old farm being revitalized by volunteers in Mount Laurel, New Jersey

Organizers say it's been a learning experience for kids for decades.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

200-year-old NJ farm being revitalized by volunteers

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The Paws Nature Center in Mount Laurel, New Jersey, is getting a much-needed facelift these days. Volunteers are carving out time to restore a community staple that dates back to the 1700s.

"This is for kids and their parents," said organizer Kate Tweedy. "That's what they love, and we're really excited. Learn a little history and see some animals."

The Tweedy family, including Dr. Charles Tweedy and his wife, Kate, have saved the farm twice. First in the 1970s as fundraisers and now in a leadership role as lessees since this past spring. The Tweedy's say the previous owners left Paws in turmoil.

"They left a lot of trash and debris. And for two years, the township has been trying to find people to at least take care of it," Tweedy said.

It's been a learning experience for kids for decades.

"Seeing the kids play in the same spots that I played in, it's great," Karen Gregory said. "You're like my kids can do it, and you know hopefully one day their kids can do it. And you see the same tree that you climbed through when you're five."

But the key to bringing back the magic is dedicated, volunteers.

"I was in love with this place. I loved the history. I loved the animals," volunteer Pat Halbe said.

The Tweedy's said they're grateful the township restored their lease so they can get more work done. But they said even with raising $200,000 for restoration. It will take a while until they can find a way to get the animals back.

The Paws Farm in Mount Laurel is considered a hidden gem.

For more on how to help restore Paws Farm, they are collecting donations on their website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmt. laurelcommunityfarming
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FARMING
Warming climate brings opportunity, challenges to NJ's wine industry
Tornado ravages New Jersey's largest dairy farm
NJ farm highlights production for 80% of the state's blueberries
NJ farm rescues and rehabilitates goats with disabilities
TOP STORIES
85-year-old woman struck by hit-and-run driver in Center City
Murphy, Ciattarelli face off in NJ gubernatorial debate
AccuWeather: Coolest Air So Far This Season Moving In
Bensalem police warn parents to be on alert during Halloween
Gabby Petito's family speaks as FBI manhunt continues
Long-lost letters dating back to WWI discovered in Chester County
Child dies from brain-eating amoeba at Texas splash pad
Show More
Man found dead in restaurant vent after burglary attempt: Police
Drivers frustrated as traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels
Philadelphia school board promises transparent search for new leader
Teachers, school staff in Delaware must get vaccine or undergo testing
One Liberty Observation Deck now permanently closed
More TOP STORIES News