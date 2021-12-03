Arts & Entertainment

'A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage' comes to life at the Merriam Theater

‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ at Merriam Theater

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A favorite holiday classic is coming to life Saturday at the Kimmel Cultural Campus.

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage" is a great way to discover the magic of the season.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, and the whole Peanuts gang are headed to Philadelphia for the television classic, now on stage at the Merriam Theater.

Like so many people, Charlie Brown is struggling with the holidays, but ends up learning the true meaning of the season.

"Eventually what he comes to learn is that it's not about the the gifts that you receive, or the gifts that you give, it's about spending time with your loved ones and letting them know you love them," said Aaron Robinson, who plays Charlie Brown. "That message has has stood the test of time, as well as the image of the the tiny Christmas tree, which kind of encapsulates that whole that it's not the size of your Christmas tree that that counts."

Robinson grew up watching the Charles M. Schulz classic and says this show features scenes we've never seen before, like the entire Christmas pageant.

"You get to see all of the Peanuts auditioning for the Christmas pageant," said Robinson. "You get to see them coming in with their little audition cuts. Snoopy is dancing his butt off too. You're going to see everything that you knew and loved about the original Christmas special, plus a whole lot more."

"A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage" comes to the Merriam Theater at 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 4.

