81 years later: Local ceremonies being held to honor victims of Pearl Harbor attack

The Battleship New Jersey at the Camden Riverfront will play host to a ceremony and a memorial wreath presentation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wednesday marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremonies are planned across our region to remember the 2,403 lives lost on December 7, 1941.

The Battleship New Jersey at the Camden Riverfront will play host to a ceremony and a memorial wreath presentation at 10 a.m.

Cadets from the Delaware Military Academy will be present for a ceremony and taps in Newport. It takes place along South Augustine Street near Market Street starting at 11:30 a.m.

People at the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge outside Phoenixville will read the victims' names, lay a wreath and perform a 21-gun salute.

The Woodland Community Development Corporation along with Tenth Street Baptist Church and Centerville Outreach Ministries will be placing a wreath at Butler Cemetery in Camden.

President Joe Biden is encouraging all flags nationwide to fly at half-staff in honor of those killed in the attack that led to the U.S. entering World War II.

A further 1,178 people were injured in the attack, which permanently sank two U.S. Navy battleships (the USS Arizona and the USS Utah) and destroyed 188 aircraft.