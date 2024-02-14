Pearl Jam to perform 2 shows in Philadelphia as part of 'Dark Matter World Tour'

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pearl Jam is coming to Philadelphia. The rock band announced that they will perform two shows as part of their "Dark Matter Plus World Tour" at Wells Fargo Center in September 2024.

In 2023, Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Mike McCready and Matt Cameron plugged away for three weeks at a studio in Malibu and created their 12th studio album, "Dark Matter."

"Dark Matter" will be released on April 19, ahead of launching the 35-date world tour in May.

Pearl Jam will be at the Well Fargo Center on Sept. 7 and Sept. 9.

Fans can register for tickets on Ticketmaster.com. While registering does not guarantee access, Ticketmaster says some people will be randomly selected to get access to the sale or be added to a waitlist, in an effort to help block bots and scalpers.

Registration is open from now until February 18 at 11:59 p.m.