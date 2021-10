80-year-old nun hit, killed by PECO truck in Northeast Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An archdiocesan school is mourning the loss of a devoted 80-year-old educator killed in a crash in Northeast Philadelphia.It happened just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Academy and Morrell roads.The victim has been identified as Sister Frances Antoinette Engler, who taught theology at Archbishop Ryan High School. She was also involved in the Community Services Corps.A member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sister Frances was assigned to Christ the King Church, which is near the scene of the accident.Police say Antoinette was hit by a PECO truck while attempting to cross the intersection.The driver was reportedly making a left turn when he unintentionally hit her.She was taken from the scene to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where she passed away.At this point, police say this appears to be a tragic accident and do not think the crash will lead to any arrests.The high school released the following statement on its Facebook page, along with a photo of Sister Frances with students: Archbishop Nelson Perez issued the following statement on Friday morning: