Pedestrian struck, killed on Route 38 in Mount Laurel

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Mt. Laurel Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of Route 38 at the Route 295 exit.

Police said an unidentified victim was walking near the highway when they were struck.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further details at this time.
