Pedestrian struck, killed during car crash in Philadelphia

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim.

6abc Digital Staff Image
6abc Digital Staff
Saturday, January 20, 2024 11:17PM
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in the Fern Rock neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened just before 9 p.m. on the 6100 block of North 10th Street.

Officers said a male victim, approximately 40 to 50 years old, was struck by an unknown vehicle which fled the area.

Medical crews pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in this case. Investigators have also not released the identity of the victim.

