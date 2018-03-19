EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3232421" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pedestrian killed on I-295: Sarah Bloomquist reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 18, 2018

New Jersey State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 295 in Gloucester County.Officials said the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the northbound lanes of the highway near Exit 17 in East Greenwich Township.According to investigators, a pedestrian was either walking or riding a bike on the highway when they were hit and killed by a vehicle. The driver stopped at the scene.The northbound lanes of the highway were shut down as police investigate.------