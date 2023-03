Peddler's Village in New Hope has kicked off its annual Peeps in the Village competition.

"Peeps in the Village" showcases treats turned into art at Peddler's Village

NEW HOPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- How would you like to live in a world made of Peeps?

Peddler's Village in New Hope has kicked off its annual "Peep-tastic" competition where people turn the confectionery treats into works of art.

Special Projects Producer Heather Grubola has a preview of "Peeps in the Village."