Pennsauken couple has special wedding on 4-24-24

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Pennsauken couple should have no problem remembering their wedding day.

And to make the day even more special, Peggy's son performed the ceremony.

Congratulations to the couple!