PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in South Jersey are investigating after a driver slammed into a Domino's Pizza restaurant on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 3:30 p.m. on the 100 block of Lakehurst Road in Pemberton Township.Police say the driver somehow lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building.The view from Chopper 6 showed the aftermath of the wreck.No injuries were reported.