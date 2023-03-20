Man arrested, another sought after series of explosions in Pa. neighborhood

A 57-year-old man is behind bars, accused of terrorizing a Northampton County community with explosives.

PEN ARGYL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 57-year-old man is behind bars, accused of terrorizing a Northampton County community with explosives.

Authorities say Joseph Zanette was arrested on Sunday after surveillance video linked him to the latest in a series of blasts in a Pen Argyl, Pa. neighborhood over the last few months.

Zanette and 32-year-old Justin Taylor were allegedly seen in the area with a device that sets off aerial and mortar shells early Saturday morning.

That was followed by three loud explosions.

Police say they found a stash of illegal display fireworks when they searched Zanette's home on Sunday.

Zanette allegedly told police he had been drinking when he set off the explosions.

He has been charged with a number of offenses, including arson and risking a catastrophe.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Taylor.